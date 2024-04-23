La Joya offering memorial trees in honor of residents who died in 2023

The city of La Joya is planting free memorial trees in honor of city residents who died in 2023.

The planting is free of charge and will be reserved for La Joya and Havana residents only.

The event is happening Friday at 6 p.m. at the Hope Park, located on 11th Street and Vela Jackson.

To reserve a memorial tree, call 956-960-0757 and stop by La Joya City Hall at the Utilities Department to fill out an application. Submissions are due on Wednesday.

A plaque can also be purchased for $100. It includes a personalized plaque and a stone edging tree ring.