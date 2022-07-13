La Joya police: Arrest made in fatal June rollover crash

A man accused of evading law enforcement during a human smuggling attempt that resulted in the death of two men in June is facing multiple charges, including murder and smuggling of persons, according to La Joya police.

Alexis Pino Hernandez, 23, was arrested Monday. A spokesman for the La Joya Police Department confirmed Hernandez is the driver in the deadly crash.

The Mexican national was arraigned in the hospital immediately after he was discharged, La Joya police Sgt. Manuel Casas said.

Hernandez faces two counts of murder, three counts of evading arrest, three counts of smuggling of persons and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Hidalgo County jail records show. Hernandez remains jailed on a $2,750,000 bond.

The one-vehicle crash happened on June 29 on Abram Road, north of 8-Mile Line north of Palmview when a green Ford Expedition was evading law enforcement and the driver – now identified as Hernandez - lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Two individuals from Mexico - Gabriel Salas Sifuentes and Jose Ismael Campos Rodriguez – died following the crash. The two other occupants of the vehicle were hospitalized in critical condition.