La Joya Police Department employee tests positive for coronavirus
The La Joya Police Department announced on Thursday that an employee had tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19.
According to a city of La Joya public statement, the employee is at home
“The city’s Emergency Management Strike Team has notified employees who have potentially had contact with this person,” according to the statement. “The health and safety of our employees is of utmost importance, and we at the city of La Joya are exercising all precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
