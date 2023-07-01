La Joya Woman Says Water Meter Installed without Advanced Notice

LA JOYA – A La Joya woman says a water meter was installed outside her home without being notified.

Linda Gonzalez tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS she is looking for someone to help her deal with her utility company, Agua Special Utilities District, so she called 5 ON YOUR SIDE.

She explains her neighborhood was annexed by La Joya, which has led to a dispute over where her property ends.

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey reached out to the city of La Joya to help her find a solution.

The city administrator, Mike Alaniz, says the city views the location of the meter off of her private land.

He says he will contact her in the coming days to determine where her property ends.

