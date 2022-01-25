La Villa Family Considers Relocating from Flood Zone

LA VILLA – Memories floated around the Rodriguez family home in La Villa.

The entire property was underwater leaving no other choice but to evacuate.

“I have seven kids, so I couldn't risk it. If it is material, I can lose it, but not my family. So we just left before they started evacuating,” said Maria Rodriguez.

The city’s operations manager, David Alaniz, spent much of the day rescuing people who were stranded.

He says more than 80 homes nearby might have water damage.

Alaniz says the flooding could have been prevented.

If you need assistance in Hidalgo County, contact the emergency call center at 956-292-7012.

