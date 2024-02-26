La Villa ISD students evacuated due to bomb threat
**Editor's Note: This story has been updated throughout
Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District posted on their Facebook page that they are assisting La Villa Independent School District in evacuating their students after a bomb threat was made.
La Villa ISD said their Central Office received a call making threatening statements to the district, and they are in the process of evacuating all campuses and buildings.
"We want to assure you, if we believe at any point there is a legitimate threat to our campuses, we will immediately communicate with parents via phone calls, emails, and social media postings," the district said in a Facebook post.
They said La Villa police and Hidalgo County officials are investigating the situation.
