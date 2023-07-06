x

La Voz del Valle: Instructora empresarial de UTRGV comparte su trayectoria y como esto la inspiro a educar a jóvenes empresarios

44 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, July 06 2023 Jul 6, 2023 July 06, 2023 4:01 PM July 06, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

En La Voz del Valle, le dimos la bienvenida a la Marivel Mata la profesora y asesora en la Facultad de Ciencias Empresariales y Económicas de UTRGV para conocer acerca de su pasión por la materia de administración de empresas y su rol en educar y guiar a jóvenes empresarios.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

