La Voz del Valle: Sweet Joy ofrece gran variedad de dulces
Andrea Fuentes, la propietaria de Sweet Joy comparte sobre la pastelería ubicada en Palmview donde ella prepara dulces, pasteles y arreglos de flores artesanales.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
