x

La Voz del Valle: Sweet Joy ofrece gran variedad de dulces

4 hours 59 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, October 05 2023 Oct 5, 2023 October 05, 2023 11:24 AM October 05, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

Andrea Fuentes, la propietaria de Sweet Joy comparte sobre la pastelería ubicada en Palmview donde ella prepara dulces, pasteles y arreglos de flores artesanales.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days