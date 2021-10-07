Lady Raiders praise coaches on National Coaches Day
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Today marks National Coaches Day and the Rivera Lady Raiders volleyball team gave KRGV their thoughts on a coaching staff that means a lot to them.
Watch the video above to hear more from Head Coach Mary Elizabeth Avelar-Guerra and the captains on this Lady Raider squad.
More News
News Video
-
Police: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting in Harlingen, suspect on the...
-
Republican governors join Abbott in the Valley, discuss plan for border crisis
-
Student brought fake gun to Edcouch-Elsa ISD elementary school, superintendent says
-
Sheriff: Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Weslaco
-
Sheriff: Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Weslaco