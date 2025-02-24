Laguna Madre VetFest to provide resources for Valley veterans

The Laguna Madre VetFest is coming to Port Isabel.

The mission of the free event is to bring together Laguna Madre area veterans, active-duty military and their families, but its open all veterans in the Rio Grande Valley.

People who attend will get information on the resources available to veterans and their families. There'll also be free food from local veteran-owned businesses and live music.

Anyone planning to go must make sure to bring proof of military service.

The event is happening on February 27 at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.