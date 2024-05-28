Laguna Madre Water District to shut off water in certain area on South Padre Island

The Laguna Madre Water District announced they will be making improvements to their water distribution system and turning off the water to some customers on South Padre Island.

LMWD Distribution Manager Luis Nava said they will be replacing a four-inch water valve, and the water will be turned off while the replacement is being done.

Nava said the affected areas will be Padre Boulevard and Gulf Boulevard from East Corral Street to 904 Padre Boulevard. The work will be done on Wednesday, May 29 from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

"For work to be done safely and properly, LMWD will shut down the water system...for an extended period. Some areas may be experiencing low water pressure or no water at all," Nava said in a news release.

Nava said LMWD recommends its customers store water in containers or buckets for sanitary use and cooking.

"LMWD is working diligently to improve water service to our customers. LMWD apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause to its customers," Nava said.

He said work can be postponed due to weather conditions or unforeseen emergencies.

For more information or questions, call 956-943-2626.