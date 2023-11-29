Lane closures announced ahead of McAllen Holiday Parade
Those traveling along Bicentennial Boulevard this weekend will experience lane closures ahead of the McAllen Holiday Parade.
Ahead of Saturday’s parade, lane and road closures along Bicentennial Boulevard between La Vista Avenue and Pecan Boulevard will go into effect starting on Friday, Dec. 1, according to a news release.
The outer lanes of Bicentennial Boulevard from La Vista Avenue to Pecan Boulevard will close on Friday, Dec. 1 at 9 a.m.
This will be followed by a full street closure of Bicentennial Boulevard in that area on Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.
The road will reopen on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 1 a.m.
Motorists are encouraged to allow additional travel time or to find alternate routes to avoid congestion in the area.
