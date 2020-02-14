Lane expansion project set to start along Dicker Road in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO – Hidalgo County leaders broke ground Thursday to start upgrades along Dicker Road.

Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eddie Cantu says the project starts at the intersection of Dicker and Jackson roads in Hidalgo and ends at 23rd Street in McAllen.

Cantu says the project will help clear up some of the heavy traffic in the area.

It’s expected to be complete by next year.

