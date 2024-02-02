x

Large brush fire in Edinburg contained

4 hours 10 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, February 02 2024 Feb 2, 2024 February 02, 2024 6:51 PM February 02, 2024 in News - Local

Fire crews in the Edinburg area contained a large fire, according to city spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma.

The fire sparked at around noon Friday on Ware Road north of Monte Cristo Road and grew to about four acres before it was contained.

Channel 5 News was told to homes or buildings are in danger. 

