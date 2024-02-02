Large brush fire in Edinburg contained
Fire crews in the Edinburg area contained a large fire, according to city spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma.
The fire sparked at around noon Friday on Ware Road north of Monte Cristo Road and grew to about four acres before it was contained.
Channel 5 News was told to homes or buildings are in danger.
