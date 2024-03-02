Last day of early voting underway

Friday marks the last day of early voting for the March 2024 primary elections.

Early voting runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hidalgo County voters can go to any of the 30 polling locations across the county.

The Hidalgo County Elections Department has a tool for people to look up their nearest polling location on their website.

There are 19 early voting polling locations in Cameron County.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said people can find their ballot as soon as they walk in the door.

To make voting quick and easy, make you sure you bring a photo ID.

Voters can also double-check sample ballots before filling them out and turning them in.

You can't wear any type of clothing supporting a candidate while you're in the polls.

Election Day is Tuesday, March 5.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and you will have to go to a specific location to vote in your precinct.

