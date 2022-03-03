Laureles Residents Seeing Increased Floodwater Due to Nearby Pump

NEAR LOS FRESNOS – One Rio Grande Valley neighborhood is now facing problems with pumping.

Residents in Laureles say crews that are pumping out the water are causing more damage than good.

One resident tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS that the water being pumped out from FM 510 is going into her neighborhood.

The Cameron County emergency manager is continuing to set up pumps along the same road.

KRGV’s Daisy Martinez went searching for answers as to why the water is being pumped in the neighborhood instead of the nearby empty fields.

Watch the video above for the full story.