Lawmakers push for new asylum laws

The public received a glimpse of the crowds and tight conditions at a temporary new detention center in Donna this week.

Ahead of a scheduled trip to the border with Republican colleagues, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) expressed concern over the images. The Texas lawmaker said he spoke to border patrol about doing something to control the number of people crossing the border.

READ ALSO: New CBP video shows conditions inside Donna tent facility

"The Border Patrol said you can't build enough detention facilities to stay ahead of this problem because people are just going to keep coming,” Cornyn recalled. “I said, ‘What do we need to do?’ And he said, ‘Well there need to be consequences associated with illegally entering the United States. And right now the impression is there are no consequences.’"

Cornyn says he's working on legislation to modify the current asylum process with with Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona.)

The legislation would address how long asylum claims take to process through the courts and those who do not qualify would be deported, Cornyn said.