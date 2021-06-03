Lawmakers push to keep policy that sends undocumented migrants back across the border

As lawmakers push to keep Title 42, allowing authorities to send migrants back across the border after crossing illegally, one nonprofit organization is looking out for unaccompanied children.

The Sidewalk School, an organization providing food, medical care, and classes for migrant children in Reynosa, Mexico, says they guide migrants to get humanitarian parole to cross into the US legally.

Felicia Rangel-Samponaro with the Sidewalk School says the migrant camp at the Plaza de la República, located a block from the Hidalgo-Reynosa Bridge, grows every day as more migrants find themselves stuck.

According to Rangel-Samponaro, local city leaders and Tamaulipas state officials have not worked with the organization to offer the growing number of displaced migrants assistance.

On Wednesday, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle toured the Valley and noted that if Title 42 were to be removed, the US Border Patrol would face chaos.

During the visit, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said additional immigration judges are needed at the border to help legitimate asylum cases be addressed quicker.

This week, over 200 migrants stuck in Reynosa, staying at a university gym since March, either applied for asylum with Mexico or were deported.

Rangel-Samponaro says migrants living in the camp do not trust the services provided by the state of Tamaulipas.