Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
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Valley football teams adjust schedules as UIL heat safety rules take effect
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Consumer Reports: Is it time for a new toilet?
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Avocado imports stalled at Pharr bridge following USDA inspection pause in Mexico
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Pharr is holding its first international trade forum this October