Upcoming truck expo in Edinburg aims to prepare drivers for new DPS regulations

The Pharr International Bridge is hosting a free expo on Aug. 28, 2026, to help truck drivers learn about ongoing changes in the trucking industry.

The event will be held at the Bert Ogden Arena. Registration is free.

Law enforcement is also expected to be present at the expo.

One of the topics being addressed is English language proficiency requirements that the Texas Department of Public Safety is rolling out in the Rio Grande Valley.

"Right now we're hearing about the English language proficiency thing which DPS is starting to roll out here in the Valley, and these are laws we have to follow," Pharr International Bridge Director Luis Bazan said. "So it's in our best interest to ensure our truck drivers are educated."

Additional details are available online.