Pharr is holding its first international trade forum this October

Pharr is hosting its first international trade forum this fall.

The Gateway Forum aims to bring together trade, land development, and small business investment from both sides of the border.

The city said the event is about more than just big investors.

"Understanding the business community, the growth that we have with the retail, restaurants, the mom and pop shops, all of that connects and ties back to the growth," International Commercial Development Director Yuri Gonzalez said.

The forum is free and open to the public. It will take place on Oct. 7, 2026.

Registration opens Aug. 28, during the Pharr Truck Expo.