Valley football teams adjust schedules as UIL heat safety rules take effect

Valley football teams are hitting the practice field this season under new statewide rules designed to keep student athletes safe from the heat.

The University Interscholastic League now requires outdoor athletic programs and marching bands to follow the wet bulb globe temperature standard. It factors in sun exposure, heat, humidity, and wind to measure how much heat the body is actually experiencing.

If the reading goes above 92.1, teams must stop until conditions cool down. Readings are required every 30 minutes during practice.

At Monte Alto High School, the team is already adjusting. The football squad moved its practices to early morning to avoid the hottest parts of the day.

"It felt good coming back. It felt like home. It felt nice," Monte Alto HS football player Mateo Rojas said.

Afternoon practices are now off the table. Rojas said the heat was a real concern before the new rules.

"It was really hard knowing that we had to get water breaks every 10 minutes or 20 minutes knowing that the heat could potentially make us faint. It's scary coming out," Rojas said.

Monte Alto ISD Athletic Director Kenneth Arredondo said the team is working around the new requirements.

"We've got to find a way to acclimate to UIL, so we'll be practicing in the mornings. If we can't finish a full practice, we have an athletic period," Arredondo said.

Rest and hydration are also part of the new requirements. Arredondo explained how the team keeps players hydrated throughout practice.

"Every three periods, so from anywhere 10 to 12 minutes throughout a period. We get our boys hydrated and make it quick for the most part," Arredondo said. “They are fresh enough so when they're in and out, they get a quick sip to go back to their work.”

Monte Alto ISD has two wet bulb globe temperature devices. Two coaches will use them and set timers to check conditions every 30 minutes.

Rojas said the extra precautions are worth it.

"It's important for the parents to know that the community is taking care of each player. Everyone is looking out for each other. It's nice," Rojas said.

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