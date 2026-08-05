Two-a-Day Tour 2026: Raymondville Bearkats

Raymondville football is heading into year two under head coach Will Littleton with plenty of momentum and some big shoes to fill.

The Bearkats finished last season with a perfect 10-0 record and a district championship.

"Sometimes change is hard, but they bought into change," Littleton said. "Now these kids saw the success with the change, and I think these kids understand that they need to buy into another level so we can take this even past being district champions and try to bring some more gold balls home."

Unfortunately for the team, last year ended with a dissappointing early exit in the bi-district round.

Star running backs Jaden Mendez and Traeshaun Washington both graduated after rushing for more than 2,000 yards combined in 2025.

Littleton believes the team has the right players to replace that production.

"We think we have an opportunity to have another good one-two punch this year with Omar Garcia and CJ Orozco," Littleton said. "Omar is kind of like Traeshaun and CJ is a bigger guy like Jaden. The biggest thing the leaders did last year was show the group how to buy in."

One key piece returning is quarterback Jeffrey LeFevre, who is back for his junior season. He threw for more than 2,000 yards, 22 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions as a sophomore.

LeFevre is the latest in a long line of LeFevre quarterbacks to shine in high school football in South Texas.

Littleton said he expects LeFevre to build on his stellar performance from 2025.

"I think Jeffrey is Jeffrey. He's going to do his thing," Littleton said. "Twenty something touchdowns last year and only 2 interceptions and as a sophomore doing that is extremely special and I look for him to grow on that and continue to take care of the ball."

LeFevre said the team is ready for the new season.

"We're ready to go. Of course we're stronger. We've come together more as a team also," LeFevre said. "We've developed a brotherhood here at Raymondville so we're ready to go."

Raymondville starts the season at home on August 28th against Harlingen South. Non-district play continues with St. Joseph Academy, Port Isabel, and Roma.

The district opener will be against Bishop on September 25th. The team will have a Week 9 bye during the week of October 23rd.