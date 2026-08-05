DHR Health doctor highlights organ donation need for Texas minorities

More than 10,000 people in Texas are on the organ donation waiting list, with many of them in the Rio Grande Valley, according to the DHR Health Transplant Institute.

Dr. Sridhar Allam, a nephrologist and medical director at DHR Health Transplant Institute, is drawing attention to organ donation this month with a focus on minorities in the state.

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