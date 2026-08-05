DHR Health doctor highlights organ donation need for Texas minorities
More than 10,000 people in Texas are on the organ donation waiting list, with many of them in the Rio Grande Valley, according to the DHR Health Transplant Institute.
Dr. Sridhar Allam, a nephrologist and medical director at DHR Health Transplant Institute, is drawing attention to organ donation this month with a focus on minorities in the state.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
DHR Health doctor highlights organ donation need for Texas minorities
-
Brownsville puts data center projects on hold for 90 days
-
McAllen attorney facing theft charge accused by second client of unperformed legal...
-
Edinburg Animal Control rescues gray fox trapped near expressway
-
'Something tragic has happened': Widow testifies on first day of McAllen Masonic...
Sports Video
-
UTRGV football ranks fourth in SLC preseason poll and receiving votes in...
-
Two-a-Day Tour 2026: Santa Rosa Warriors
-
Two-a-Day Tour 2026: Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets
-
UTRGV changes how fans buy, sell tickets ahead of Vaquero football season
-
NBA champ Danny Green returns to McAllen for basketball clinic and community...