Houston law firm with Trump ties gets $150M contract for child immigrant legal services

FILE - Immigrants line up in the dinning hall at the U.S. government's newest holding center for migrant children, July 9, 2019, in Carrizo Springs, Texas. A federal judge on Friday, June 28, 2024, approved the Biden administration’s request to partially end a nearly three-decade-old agreement to provide court oversight of how the government cares for migrant children in its custody. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

The Trump administration is planning to hire a Houston-based law firm with ties to the administration to provide legal services to unaccompanied children, according to a notice scheduled to be posted on the Federal Register this week.

The agreement will award a contract of $150 million to Burke Law Group, with a proposed time period covering one year starting Aug. 15.

One of the founders, Marcella Burkey, was a former Trump appointee to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of the Interior. Jeffrey Hall, a former employee and founding partner, was recently appointed and confirmed to serve in the EPA late last year.

The announcement comes days after the federal government allowed a contract to expire on Friday with a network of nearly 100 legal groups after not paying for their services for more than half a year.