Brownsville puts data center projects on hold for 90 days

Brownsville city leaders are moving forward with a 90-day pause on all data center projects.

Leaders hosted a workshop Tuesday to discuss data centers. They say the pause will allow them more time to research the pros and cons.

"No data center, none of the other uses could be allowed within those 90 days, because we really need that time to assess what they mean, and fine-tune their regulations," Brownsville Planning and Development Services Director Daniel Leal said.

The pause is expected to be finalized through the planning and city commission by September 2026.

The move comes days after an unidentified company withdrew its application to convert the former Southwest Key facility on Padre Island Highway near the Port of Brownsville into a data center.

READ MORE: Data center application withdrawn as Brownsville works on new policy

Brownsville City Commissioner at-large Nurith Galonsky says the city wants to create a policy for data centers before any project moves forward.