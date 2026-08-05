Driscoll Children's Hospital RGV invests $9.1 million to expand pediatric ICU

KRGV file photo

Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley is expanding its pediatric critical care services with a more than $9.1 million investment in a new pediatric intensive care unit, according to a news release.

The new unit adds 15 beds to the hospital's existing eight-bed unit, bringing total PICU capacity to 23 beds and the hospital's overall total to 134 beds.

Over the past year, the existing eight-bed unit logged more than 200 patient days, showing the growing demand for specialized pediatric intensive care in the Valley, according to a news release.

"This expansion reflects Driscoll's continued investment in the Valley and our commitment to meet growing demand for specialized pediatric care," Driscoll Health System President and CEO Eric Hamon said in a statement. "We're committed to growing alongside our community by investing in clinical expertise and infrastructure that children need today and for years to come."

To support the expansion, Driscoll hired about 30 additional team members, including a pediatric intensivist, nurses, respiratory therapists and other clinical and support staff.

The expanded unit will care for children recovering from major surgery, traumatic injuries, severe infections, respiratory illnesses and other life-threatening conditions that require around-the-clock monitoring and specialized treatment.