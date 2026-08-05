Mission receives $600K in federal funds for animal shelter renovations

The city of Mission received $600,000 in federal funding to renovate its animal shelter.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar announced the funding during a Wednesday press conference.

The money comes from FY2027 community project funding and will go toward improving the shelter's infrastructure and animal care services.

Part of the funding will help create spaces where people can spend time with animals before adopting them, according to Cuellar.

"They've been doing a good job, but they need to expand. They need to have something more and a lot of it has to do with the environment," Cuellar said. "We're hoping this particular building, they can fix that up. They can make it a more enticing environment where people can come in, spend time with a little dog, a little cat and hopefully take them home.”

Cuellar said other shelters could get similar funding next year.

The funding becomes final at the end of the year.