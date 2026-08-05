Avocado imports stalled at Pharr bridge following USDA inspection pause in Mexico

The USDA is temporarily suspending avocado inspections in Mexico's Michoacán state, a move that could delay avocado exports from the region to the U.S.

U.S. officials ordered the pause as a safety measure following recent federal arrests targeting extortion in Michoacán.

Without those inspections, avocados cannot be cleared for export. Michoacán supplies the bulk of Mexico's avocados, and Mexico sends nearly 90% of its crop to the U.S.

70% of all avocados entering the U.S. move through the Pharr International Bridge in the Rio Grande Valley.

Michoacán's governor said security forces are carrying out operations against cartel extortion in the state.

State officials said they are working with the U.S. Embassy to get inspectors back on the job.

This is not the first time inspections have been paused. In 2024, the U.S. stopped all avocado imports from Michoacán for more than a week after two U.S. avocado inspectors were assaulted and detained at a police roadblock.

That pause left Mexican growers out of tens of millions of dollars and temporarily sent the price of a carton of avocados in the U.S. soaring by 40%, according to reports.