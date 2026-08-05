Phone evidence, claims of 'black magic' presented as state rests in McAllen murder trial

Julio Diaz (left) alongside his attorney during the second day of his murder trial on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. KRGV photo

The state rested its case Wednesday in the murder trial of the man accused of killing a Freemason outside a McAllen Masonic lodge.

Jurors heard two days of testimony before prosecutors wrapped up. The defense said it plans to call a couple of witnesses when the trial resumes Thursday.

Julio Diaz is accused in the 2023 shooting death of Robert Wise, a member of the Freemasons. Authorities previously said Diaz posted video of the murder on an Instagram account they said belonged to Diaz.

During the first day of the trial, Wise's widow —Josefina Sanchez — shared details about the moment she learned her husband was killed. A McAllen police investigator also testified that Diaz had cased the area before the murder.

READ MORE: Widow testifies on first day of McAllen Masonic Lodge murder trial

Jurors were also shown an Instagram account where prosecutors say a video of the shooting was posted. The owner of the account is believed to be Diaz.

On the second day of the trial, jurors saw evidence pulled from Diaz's phone, including videos where Diaz showed what appeared to be a gun and recorded his daily life.

Prosecutors also showed jurors a recorded conversation between Diaz and a constable. In it, Diaz claimed the Freemasons had been targeting him using black magic and spiritual attacks.

"Everything I do against the Freemasons and the Illuminati, I posted online," Diaz said in the recordings. "I know how they work; they drain the energy spiritually, but us humans we can go see the spiritual; they can't."

An investigator testified that he forensically extracted data from Diaz's phone after investigators obtained a search warrant. Jurors were shown evidence prosecutors say was collected from the phone referencing the Freemasons.

The state's final witnesses included a forensic pathologist who testified that Wise died from a gunshot wound to the neck. A Texas Department of Public Safety firearms expert and the lead detective also took the stand.

The detective told jurors the investigation led them to Diaz after they received information from a witness.

Tune in to Channel 5 News @ 10 for complete coverage of today's trial.