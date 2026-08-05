'What did I do wrong?': Cameron County deputies turn traffic stops into back-to-school giveaway

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office turned routine traffic stops into a back-to-school surprise this week by handing out free backpacks filled with school supplies.

Deputies pulled over drivers, and instead of issuing tickets, they gave families backpacks donated by sponsors. The supplies were left over from a back-to-school event the sheriff's office had already hosted.

Channel 5 News rode along with deputies during the stops.

Many drivers didn't know what to expect when they saw the lights behind them. Jessica Sandoval, a mother of twins heading into fourth grade, said she was caught off guard.

"I got nervous. I was just like, 'what did I do wrong?"' Sandoval said.

She said the moment deputies explained what was happening, the mood shifted completely.

"This is a lot of help," Sandoval said. "They're twins, so it's double of everything."

Deputy Orlando Longoria said the giveaway was about more than just supplies.

"I feel like with the price of everything going up right now, some families more than others might have a little bit of a hard time providing supplies or buying all the supplies needed for going back to school," Longoria said.

He said the reaction from families made the effort worthwhile.

"Everyone was very scared at first, nervous, scared," Longoria said. "But once I told them that they weren't pulled over for a traffic violation or anything like that, you could immediately see the ease on their face."

Incoming college freshman Lisa Soto also received a backpack. She said the supplies would help since most of her expenses would go toward books and other larger purchases.

"I just hope that everyone has a good school year," Longoria said. "Especially for the kids that are barely starting school."

Watch the video above for the full story.