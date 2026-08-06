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Sit-down interview with UTRGV wide receiver Tavian Cord

Sit-down interview with UTRGV wide receiver Tavian Cord
2 hours 22 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, August 05 2026 Aug 5, 2026 August 05, 2026 11:23 PM August 05, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Channel 5 sat down with UTRGV wide receiver Tavian Cord to discuss his hopes for the upcoming season, what he learned from last season, and what he makes of this season's receiver room so far!

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