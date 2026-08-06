Two-a-Day Tour 2026: Port Isabel Tarpons

A lot is changing for the Port Isabel Tarpons this coming season.

For the past two years, the Tarpons clinched a playoff spot before the first snap was taken. With only four teams in their district, each was guaranteed a playoff berth. That won't be the case this coming season.

District 16-4A Division II has doubled from four teams to eight teams for this fall.

Ingleside, CC London, Robstown, and Rockport-Fulton have all joined the district which will now pose much more of a challenge for the Tarpons in their hunt for a district title.

"It's always challenging, everybody's trying to beat the Tarpons," Port Isabel head coach Tony Villarreal said. "Let me give you the historical breakdown for us. We've 13-4 versus coastal bend [teams]. So, we don't fear coastal bend one bit. We want to play those guys."

The team finished as undefeated district champions in 2025 with quarterback Grayson Estes helping lead the charge.

Estes split time at QB last fall but now takes over the full-time role this season.

"Me and the senior guys are so excited," Estes said. "Our season last year started off a little rough, but we ended up going 3-0 in district This year, we're expecting to do the same thing, go undefeated in district, get the district championship and make a long run in the playoffs and make history here in Port Isabel."

Port Isabel will start the year with non-district play against Palmview on August 27th. They start district play on September 18th against CC London.