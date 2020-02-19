'Leaning Tower of Dallas' is online star after implosion
DALLAS (AP) - A social media sensation dubbed the “Leaning Tower of Dallas” was born when a portion of a building survived an implosion over the weekend. After the implosion Sunday failed to bring down the core of the 11-story former Affiliated Computer Services building, the online jokes and photos began. Many, inspired by Italy's Leaning Tower of Pisa, began posting photos showing themselves pretending to prop up the lopsided tower. One Twitter user quipped, “Oops, an implosion masterpiece!!!” Another asked, “Who needs Pisa? We have the Leaning Tower of Dallas.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County unveils new special response unit
-
'Extraterritorial' factor in the vacated murder convictions
-
Hidalgo County to unveil new special response unit
-
Mission approves controlled firework test for proposed 4th of July celebration
-
Former Mission pastor accused of sexual assault granted continuance