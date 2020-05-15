Limited supply of antiviral drug proven to treat critical coronavirus patients arrives to the Valley

An antiviral drug helping coronavirus patients has made its way to the Rio Grande Valley, but supply is limited.

According to state health officials, South Texas Health System hospitals are the only facilities in the Valley to have remdesivir. Although it is not a cure for the virus, it has shown improvements in critical cases.

“It should make people feel better or get off respirators faster than not using it. That will be a big help to the system, in terms of using ventilators or getting people out of the hospital and recover faster,” said Dr. Juan Sarmiento, a critical care specialist at STHS.

However, Dr. Sarmiento says STHS only has 45 vials, which he calculates is enough for only three patients.

