LIST: Christmas events scheduled across the Valley
Christmas events are happening across the Rio Grande Valley.
Check out the list below for the scheduled holiday events.
Edinburg - Lighting of the Tree/Night of Lights Parade
201 W. McIntyre Street/1906 S. Closner Boulevard
Thursday, November 30, 6:30 p.m./Friday, December 1, 7 p.m.
Mcallen - 10th Annual Holiday Parade
Dec. 2 6 p.m. - McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium
La Joya -Country Christmas Parade
Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.
Leo Avenue
Accepting donations through Dec. 16
Drop off location: La Joya Fire Department
Mercedes - Christmas Tree toy drive
Accepting donations through Friday, Dec. 8
Drop off your unwrapped gifts at these locations: City Hall, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Dairy Queen, Pizza Hut, Borderland Hardware, Sonic, Extreme Nutrition, Coach's Pharmacy, The Grind Gym, Pave The Way Family Church, Top Gym, and Texas National Bank.
San Benito Christmas Tree lighting
Nov. 30
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Heavin Memorial Park
Weslaco - Lighted Christmas Parade
A Merry "Movie" event
Saturday, Dec. 9
6 p.m. Downtown Weslaco
Pharr - Christmas Tree lighting at 7pm
Happening during the Winter Wonderland Market
Friday Dec 1st at Downtown Park
South Padre Island
Tree Lighting Ceremony at the South Padre Island Visitor Center on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m.
Annual Christmas Street Parade on Padre Blvd at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1
37th Annual Lighted Boat Parade & Firework Display at the Entertainment District & The Green at Jim's Pier on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.
Winter Wonderland at The Green at Jim's Pier on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Breakfast with Santa at South Padre Island Convention Center on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Brownsville - Gladys Porter Zoo - Zoo Nights & Lights
Happening from Dec. 1–3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
