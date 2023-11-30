LIST: Christmas events scheduled across the Valley

Christmas events are happening across the Rio Grande Valley.

Check out the list below for the scheduled holiday events.

Edinburg - Lighting of the Tree/Night of Lights Parade

201 W. McIntyre Street/1906 S. Closner Boulevard

Thursday, November 30, 6:30 p.m./Friday, December 1, 7 p.m.

Mcallen - 10th Annual Holiday Parade

Dec. 2 6 p.m. - McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium

La Joya -Country Christmas Parade

Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.

Leo Avenue

La Joya Toy Drive

Accepting donations through Dec. 16

Drop off location: La Joya Fire Department

Mercedes - Christmas Tree toy drive

Accepting donations through Friday, Dec. 8

Drop off your unwrapped gifts at these locations: City Hall, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Dairy Queen, Pizza Hut, Borderland Hardware, Sonic, Extreme Nutrition, Coach's Pharmacy, The Grind Gym, Pave The Way Family Church, Top Gym, and Texas National Bank.

San Benito Christmas Tree lighting

Nov. 30

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Heavin Memorial Park

Weslaco - Lighted Christmas Parade

A Merry "Movie" event

Saturday, Dec. 9

6 p.m. Downtown Weslaco

Pharr - Christmas Tree lighting at 7pm

Happening during the Winter Wonderland Market

Friday Dec 1st at Downtown Park

South Padre Island

Tree Lighting Ceremony at the South Padre Island Visitor Center on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Annual Christmas Street Parade on Padre Blvd at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1

37th Annual Lighted Boat Parade & Firework Display at the Entertainment District & The Green at Jim's Pier on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

Winter Wonderland at The Green at Jim's Pier on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Breakfast with Santa at South Padre Island Convention Center on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Brownsville - Gladys Porter Zoo - Zoo Nights & Lights

Happening from Dec. 1–3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.