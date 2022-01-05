LIST: COVID-19 testing sites and vaccine clinics in the Valley

With the demand for COVID-19 testing increasing, several cities and organizations throughout the Rio Grande Valley are opening up several testing sites and vaccine clinics.

The list will be updated throughout as organizations announce new sites for vaccine clinics and testing.

The website Curative has multiple COVID-19 testing kiosks spread throughout the Rio Grande Valley, according to Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes. To find a testing location near you, go online and type in your zip code for a list of available testing sites.

CAMERON COUNTY

The Cameron County Emergency Management & Fire Marshal Service will hold multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the week.

First, second and booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine will be available at these sites:

• San Benito Public Health Clinic 1390 W. Expressway 83 in San Benito

• Harlingen Public Health Clinic 711 N. L Street in Harlingen

• Mary P. Lucio Health Clinic 1204 Jose Colunga, Jr. in Brownsville.



The clinics will run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

On Thursday, the clinics will be open Thursday, Dec. 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7.

Additionally, a vaccine clinic will be held at the Father O’Brien Health Clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 142 Champion Drive in Port Isabel.

Brownsville

• A mobile COVID-19 test collection site will be open from Wednesday, Jan. 5 through Friday. Jan. 7.

PCR and rapid testing will be available at 2050 S. Browne Ave. in Brownsville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until supplies last.

The Port Clinic (Brownsville)

• Drive-thru PCR testing will take place at the Port Clinic Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Port Clinic is located at 20035 State Highway 48 in Brownsville. Results will take 24 to 72 hours.

Brownsville Events Center

PCR COVID-19 testing is available at the Brownsville Events Center located at 1 Event Center Blvd. No appointment is needed, but an ID is required for testing. Testing is free for those who are not insured. If you do have insurance, please bring your insurance card.

• From Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Jan. 8, testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Los Fresnos

A mass COVID-19 testing and vaccination site will be held Friday, Jan. 7, and Saturday, Jan 8 in Los Fresnos.

The site will be the Los Fresnos EMS & Fire building at 100 Rodeo Drive. It will run from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. or until supplies last.

Harlingen

The city of Harlingen will hold two COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics this week at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 E. Tyler.

The first vaccine clinic will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The second clinic will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

First, second and booster shots of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be provided.

HIDALGO COUNTY

The county is making COVID-19 vaccines available for homebound residents as part of the Hidalgo County COVID-19 Homebound Vaccine Program. Those who are home bound and in need of a vaccine are urged to call 956-292-7765 to see if they qualify for a home visit.

Edinburg

On Wednesday, UT Health RGV began holding a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site by appointment only.

To make an appointment, register online or call 956-888-2268.

WILLACY COUNTY

Raymondville

The Raymondville ISD Health Clinic will be holding a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, January 5. The clinic will be held at 419 FM 3168 from 4:30 p.m. through 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 956-689-8152.