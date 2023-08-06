List of Back to School events across the Valley

Hidalgo County Weslaco Boys and Girls Club Back to School Bash When: August 26 Time: 9 a.m. to Noon Where: 300 N. Airport Dr. Suite B Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Back to School Bash When: August 9 Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: 2215 East West Boulevard, Mercedes Valley View Back to School Expo When: August 17 Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: 3000 East Dicker Road, Hidalgo Cameron County La Feria Free Back to School Haircuts When: August 11 Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Where: 614 North Main Street *Must fill out Google form, use QR code here Cameron County Public Health Back to School Vaccination Clinics When: August 22 through August 24 Time: Open until 7 p.m. Where: 1204 Jose Colunga Jr Street, Brownsville 1390 W. Expressway 83, San Benito