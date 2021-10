LIST: RGV football games rescheduled due to weather

Photo Cfredit: MGN Online

Several Rio Grande Valley school districts have announced their Friday night games are being rescheduled.

Visiting Team Home Team New Time San Benito Brownsville Hanna Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. Harlingen South Harlingen HS Saturday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. Donna North Los Fresnos Saturday, Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. Brownsville Rivera Weslaco Rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. Raymondville Port Isabel Rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2 at 4 p.m.

Check back for updates.