Loaves and Fishes to use shelter as cooling center

Loaves and Fishes in Harlingen is offering their shelter as a cooling center for those who need a break from the heat.

The shelter normally closes at 1 p.m. but they're changing their hours and staying open until 5 p.m.

The shelter says they serve lunch to around 70 people daily, but they expect that number to increase with the additional hours.

"We're encouraging them to come in and cool off," shelter director Tommy Lee Martinez said. "At this point, anything above 95 degrees, I feel that we're going to be a cooling station, especially with the heat index we're getting right now."

Loaves and Fishes confirmed this cooling shelter will last at least throughout the week. Channel 5 News will keep you updated on if they decide to extend their hours once more.