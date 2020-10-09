Local craft brewery adapts to pandemic

After the state of Texas forced bars to shut down because of COVID-19, craft breweries struggled to survive.

In July, the Texas Craft Brewers Guild said two of every three craft breweries in Texas wouldn't survive the pandemic.

5x5 Brewing Co. in Mission adapted to the pandemic by working with food trucks, distributing beer to more restaurants and handing out beer orders curbside.

Watch the video for the full story.