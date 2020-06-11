Local Health Officials Surprised by Low Number of Flu Cases

SAN BENITO – Flu season is far from over; it begins in October and ends in May.

Cameron County health administrator Esmeralda Guajardo says the amount of people getting the flu shot likely contributed to the lower number of reported cases this year.

"Based on last year's history, more people are actually getting vaccinated this year to prevent from the same kind of issues happening," says Guajardo.

She explains not everyone can afford to take the flu shot but those who can should in order to help keep the numbers at bay.

