Local nonprofit organization hosts fitness session for children

The Capable Kids Foundation in partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Driscoll Health Plan hosted a workout session for children, on Saturday.

"We want to bring awareness to the fact that everybody needs to be healthy," Executive Director or the Capable Kids Foundation Sofia Peña said. "We do that by having these workouts with kids."

Peña said the group was founded in 2015 and since the goal has been to ensure kids with disabilities are included in all aspects in life -- that means working out.

State Trooper fitness instructors we brought in to help lead Saturday's exercise class.

"We're going to put them through a little workout," DPS Lieutenant Chris Olivarez said. "Some type of physical activity, just to kind of get their heart rate up."

Olivarez said it's important to keep children active and like all good coaches and trainers, they made sure the kids and adults were breaking a sweat.

Olivarez said it felt great to be able to get involved with the community and help others stay healthy at the same time.

If you missed the event you can watch the workout on the Capable Kids Foundation Facebook page.

"We really wanted to make sure that our kids were moving and exercising," Peña said. "We are streaming it live because our families can't all join us today, and we want them all to join us from home."

Peña said this was only their second event, but the foundation has plans for may more in the future.