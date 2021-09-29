Local state representative reacts to first draft of redistricting map

State Representative Armando Martinez of Hidalgo County says he believes the first draft of the redistricting map is likely headed to court.

Martinez said the map raises several questions. District 34, which is currently represented by Democratic Congressman Filemon Vela, has become even more of a Democratic stronghold.

"I did receive a lot of calls about District 34, I think that's definitely a different district than when it was originally,” Rep. Martinez said. “District 15 becomes more of a 50/50 district,” Martinez said of the district currently represented by Democrat Vicente Gonzalez.

The map is based off of 2020 census numbers, and it is expected to undergo changes before it's passed.