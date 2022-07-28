Local SWAT teams attend annual RGV SWAT competition

SWAT teams from U.S. Border Patrol, the Hidalgo and Cameron county sheriff's offices and several local police departments were in Brownsville Wednesday.

They weren’t responding to a scene, they were at the annual RGV SWAT competition.

Officers go through hostage rescue and spotting snipers scenarios and obstacle courses during the three-day event.

Brownsville SWAT team member Joe Villarreal said the event is about learning to work with other agencies.

The event ends Friday, when a winner will be announced.

The Brownsville Police Department’s SWAT team took home the win last year.