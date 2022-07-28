x

Local SWAT teams attend annual RGV SWAT competition

3 hours 30 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, July 28 2022 Jul 28, 2022 July 28, 2022 3:15 PM July 28, 2022 in News - Local

SWAT teams from U.S. Border Patrol, the Hidalgo and Cameron county sheriff's offices and several local police departments were in Brownsville Wednesday.

They weren’t responding to a scene, they were at the annual RGV SWAT competition.

Officers go through hostage rescue and spotting snipers scenarios and obstacle courses during the three-day event.

Brownsville SWAT team member Joe Villarreal said the event is about learning to work with other agencies. 

The event ends Friday, when a winner will be announced. 

The Brownsville Police Department’s SWAT team took home the win last year.

