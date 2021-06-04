Los Fresnos and Smithson Valley Suspended Until Friday Morning

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Los Fresnos Falcons had their rally in the bottom of the sixth ended prematurely. They have mother nature to thank for them having to wait to comeback from a 2-0 deficit. The Falcons Region-IV Final one-game playoff against Smithson Valley was suspended on Thursday in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Falcons having the bases loaded with only one out. Lightning and rain were the reasons for the suspension.

The two teams will attempt to resume the game from the point of interruption on Friday at Cabaniss Field, weather permitting.