Los Fresnos family loses home in fire

A Los Fresnos family is without a home after a fire destroyed it a little more than a week ago.

The family is devastated after the fire destroyed renovations made to the house.

“Looking at the aftermath of the fire, it just brings tears to my eyes because we started off with the mobile home and then we added on this addition here and just to see it go out in flames, it's a lot," said homeowner Blanca Moates.

The homeowner's son, Travis, says he has spent the last several days trying to sort through all of the rubble.

"It's just a little setback, but it's not something that's going to test our faith at all,” said Moates’ son, Travis. “We already know what the plan is. I couldn't see it as a sign more from God saying maybe, ‘This house wasn't safe for you guys.’”

The family plans to rebuild the home, and are asking for donations, whether it be monetary, clothing or furniture.

If you’re interested in helping out the family, you can reach Travis at (254) 220-2331.