Los Fresnos gas station sees surge in Powerball ticket sales for $1 billion drawing

It's not too late to grab a Powerball ticket for Monday night's drawing.

The jackpot is topping $1 billion. It is the 5th largest prize in the history of the game.

Harvey's LP Gas store in Los Fresnos has seen a surge in ticket sales. The owner, Joel Escalante, said sales were up 70 percent compared to Friday.

"My sister was commenting that somebody came in and bought something like $300 worth. Some people like to purchase them all in one lump sum and there are others that like to purchase individual," Escalante said.

Monday's drawing is at 9:59 p.m. and chances of winning are one in 292 million, but as the saying goes, you can't win if you don't play.

