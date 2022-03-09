Los Fresnos PD facing impact of gas price hike

The increase in gas prices is also affecting small town police departments.

Los Fresnos City Manager Mark Milum said the city’s police department has no plans to double up officers in patrol units, and out of city trainings will likely be scaled back.

"[We’ll] do some in-house training instead of other types of training and do some things in order to be able to still afford gasoline,” Milum said.

A lot of the larger Valley cities have their own fuel pumps, so prices are locked in for them - but that’s not always the case in smaller communities.

