Los Fresnos Rodeo returns after two-year hiatus due to pandemic

The Los Fresnos Rodeo is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

This year marks the 32nd annual Los Fresnos Rodeo, dubbed the biggest little rodeo in Texas.

Rodeo committee chairman Larry Cantu says that's because it started out as a really small rodeo and over the years has grown to be well known in the PRCA rodeo circuit. He says it was created as a means to bring more people to the area — and each year since, it's done just that.

"The restaurants will be full, they're even staying open later than they normally do because they know we've got a big crowd,” Cantu said. “The hotel is doing fantastic, a lot of different people come in and it really helps the local economy here."

This year, they've added a new interactive feature called Score It. To participate, the audience just needs to scan a QR code and follow the link.

"You're able to compete––not compete but try to see how close you get to the judges' score on our rough stock, which is the bronc riding and the bull riding," Cantu said. "At the end of the performance, the one who does the best will get a prize."

The rodeo performances kick off Friday at 7:30 p.m. However, Cantu recommends to get here early to catch some of their other performances.

The rodeo will continue all weekend long and tickets range from $15 to $30.

